Deportees to face FIRs, passport cancellation as Pakistan announces tough actions

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Ministry of Interior has decided to take strict action, including registration of cases and cancellation of passports, against individuals deported from abroad.

The decisions were taken in a meeting chaired by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi. It has been decided that FIRs will be registered against deportees, their passports will be canceled, and their names will be placed on the passport control list for five years.

Following the minister’s directives, a committee under the leadership of the Federal Interior Secretary has been formed to further tighten and improve passport laws.

Minister Naqvi stated that deported individuals are a source of international embarrassment for Pakistan and will no longer be shown any leniency.

A growing number of Pakistanis are being deported from countries around the world due to illegal immigration, visa violations, and overstaying.

This trend has raised concerns about Pakistan’s international image. In response, the government has introduced stricter measures to discourage illegal migration.

Authorities emphasize that illegal migration not only harms Pakistan’s reputation but also puts citizens at risk abroad. The government aims to enforce legal travel and immigration practices.