Free vehicle emission testing launched in Lahore to improve air quality

LAHORE – The Environment Protection Department (EPA) of Punjab has made the emission testing mandatory of all vehicles mandatory in Lahore in a major step to improve air quality.

The move would help tackle the air pollution as vehicles are the leading contributor to it in the capital city of Punjab.

Initially, the Punjab government has offered free emissions testing for one month as centres have been established at different locations across Lahore.

For the purpose, the EPA has established nine emissions testing booths at key locations to ensure easy access for vehicle owners. The centres have been established at the following locations:

Mall Road – Istanbul Chowk, Town Hall Parking

Lake City – Al-Kabir Town, Raiwind Road

Kahna – Patwaar Khana, LDA Road, Gajjumata

DHA – Near Packages Mall

Gulberg – Liberty Gol Chakkar

Johar Town – Emporium Mall

Wapda Town – Evercare Hospital

Shahdara – Rescue 1122 Office, GT Road

Wahga Town – Police Station Manawan, GT Road

Vehicle owners can visit the emission testing booths from 7:30am to 12:30 and 5pm to 10:30 pm except Bahria Town where the operation hours are 4:00pm to 9:30 pm.

The vehicle owners are no required to get an appointment to visit the testing centres. They just need to visit the designated centres to get their vehicles inspected.

Upon clearance, you will be given a vehicle fitness certificate while in case of failure, your vehicle can be banned from road.