Pakistan’s Ashab Irfan wins South Australian Open Squash Championship

ADELAIDE – Pakistani player Ashab Irfan has clinched the South Australian Open Squash Championship title.

In the final held in Adelaide, top-seeded Ashab Irfan defeated Malaysia’s Duncan Lee in straight games, without dropping a single game throughout the match.

The Pakistani player secured victory with game scores of 11-8, 12-10, and 11-9.

It is recalled that the total prize money for the South Australian Open Squash Championship was $9,000.

Ashab Irfan is a promising Pakistani squash player known for his agility, tactical gameplay, and strong court presence.

Rising through national and international ranks, he has gained recognition for his consistent performance in various regional tournaments.

Ashab’s dedication to the sport and his disciplined training regime have made him a key player in Pakistan’s squash circuit.

His recent victory at the South Australian Open marks a significant milestone in his career, showcasing his potential to compete with top international players.