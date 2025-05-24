Watch: Massive hailstorm batters Islamabad amid strong winds

ISLAMABAD – Heavy hailstorms struck Islamabad, the capital city of Pakistan, on Saturday weeks after the intense hailstorms caused widespread damage to vehicles, solar panels and others.

Videos circulating on social media show heavy hailstorms and rainfall as dark clouds covered have covered the city.

Last month, the hailstorm, accompanied by strong winds, battered Islamabad where the storm lasted around 35 minutes, with large hailstones smashing vehicle windscreens and damaging tree branches and leaves.

Meanwhile, The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued an advisory in wake of a possibility of rain with thunder and lightning in various districts of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to NDMA, windstorms, storms, and rain with thunder and lightning are expected in Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Additionally, rain is likely in Faisalabad, Lahore, Narowal, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Mianwali, and Sialkot.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, windstorms, storms, and rain with thunder and lightning are forecasted in Mardan, Peshawar, Swabi, Charsadda, Nowshera, Battagram, Mansehra, and Abbottabad.

Meanwhile, most districts of Sindh and Balochistan will remain hot and dry today.