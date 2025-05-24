realme GT 7 Series set to shake up Smartphone Market with Global Launch in Paris on May 27

The countdown has started for what’s poised to be one of most exciting tech events of 2025 as Chinese tech powerhouse realme is all set to unveil its highly anticipated GT 7 Series including much awaited GT 7 Dream Edition on May 27, 2025 at a high-profile launch event in the heart of Paris, France.

The company aims to redefine flagship performance and innovation, and is staging grand global launch that will not only debut GT 7 and GT 7T but also roll out new vision for flagship killer. With more than 200 million users worldwide, realme is ready to level up—and Paris, a city known for its flair and elegance, is the perfect stage.

Tech enthusiasts, media, and top YouTubers from around the globe are flocking to Paris as realme gears up to showcase its most ambitious lineup yet. The event promises not just product reveals, but a celebration of innovation, performance, and the next chapter in realme’s global dominance.

realme GT 7 Dream Edition

The GT 7 Dream Edition is more than just a phone of its league as the device has already earned Guinness World Record for the “Longest Marathon Watching Films on a Mobile Phone,” sustaining an astonishing 24 hours of continuous playback, officially certified on May 23, 2025.

Powering GT 7 is the cutting-edge Dimensity 9400e chipset, built to deliver lightning-fast performance, seamless multitasking, and efficient power consumption—perfect for heavy users and mobile gamers alike.

Buzz Around GT 7T

While realme has kept official specs under wraps, leaks around the GT 7T (model number RMX5085) have sent the internet into a frenzy. Here’s what insiders have revealed so far:

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Max

Configuration: 8GB RAM + 256GB Storage

Color Variant: Stunning IceSense Blue

Battery: Massive 7,000mAh battery with ultra-fast 120W charging

Display: Super-bright Pro-Esports Display, peaking at an insane 6,000 nits

Camera Setup 50MP Sony IMX896 main sensor 8MP ultra-wide lens 32MP high-res selfie camera

Panel: Expected 6.8-inch OLED, 1280p+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate

realme GT 7 series will be launched globally—including the Indian market—on May 27, immediately after the event in Paris. Retail and online availability will follow soon after, making these powerhouse devices accessible to fans around the world.

