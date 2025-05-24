Islamabad metro bus ticket prices increase massively?

ISLAMABAD – The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has denied the reports of increasing the fares of metro and electric buses with effect from May 26.

The response comes after the reports said the one-way fare for all metro and electric buses has been hiked from Rs100 from previous from previous Rs50.

The reports also claimed that fare for buses operating under CDA jurisdiction has also been increased to Rs 100 per trip.

The metro and electric feeder bus services operate on 17 routes across Islamabad, facilitating over 90,000 passengers daily.

In latest development, CDA has termed the reports of increasing fares of public transport under its jurisdiction false.