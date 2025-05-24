Is Karachi’s Coastal Areas in danger? Arabian Sea Low-Pressure System under watch

KARACHI – A low-pressure weather system in east-central Arabian Sea gains momentum and is currently located around 1000km southeast of Pakistan’s largest city Karachi.

Met experts indicated that favorable environmental conditions could lead this system to develop into depression within the next 24 hours. The system is expected to initially move northwards toward India. Authorities reassured residents of Karachi and the surrounding coastal areas that there is no immediate threat to Pakistan’s coastline.

Despite limited threat. Cyclone Warning Center in Karachi remains vigilant and continues to monitor the situation closely.

The system is being fueled by warm sea surface temperatures, which meteorologists say could cause very hot weather in Karachi, as the typical cooling effect of the sea breeze may be temporarily suspended.

Earlier reports suggested that the system near India’s western coast could intensify into a deep depression or even a cyclone by May 24 or 25 if current conditions persist. Should the system reach cyclone strength, it will be named “Shakti,” a name submitted by Sri Lanka, meaning “power.”

Fishermen have been waned to avoid venturing into the open sea over the next few days due to potential safety hazards related to high tides, especially considering the system’s possible proximity to Karachi and other coastal districts in Sindh.