Mahira Khan turns heads with sizzling look at ‘Love Guru’ Promotion

KARACHI – Lollywood queen Mahira Khan continues to remain in limelight and the diva once again proved why she’s considered a true fashion icon in Pakistan, turning heads at a promotional event for her upcoming film Love Guru.

Known for her flawless acting and equally impressive fashion sense, the Raees star stunned in traditional blue ensemble that quickly garnered praise. Khan dropped a series of snaps from the event on Instagram, where fans and fashion lovers showered her with admiration.

The gorgeous outfit shos hand-embroidered dress made from organza and was designed by celebrated Pakistani designer Misha Lakhani. Adorned with intricate zardozi and silk threadwork, the timeless piece was paired with silk and a delicately made dupatta.

To complete her look, the gorgeous star wore statement jewelry by Sherezad, luxury heels by international brand Jimmy Choo, and had her hair styled by Nadia Khan. Her makeup was done by Rabea Rehman, while the overall styling was curated by Sana Anver — a team effort that drew high praise from fans online.

Mahira is currently busy promoting Love Guru, where she stars opposite Humayun Saeed. The film marks their on-screen reunion after nearly a decade, following their successful pairing in Bin Roye.

With her charm, grace, and unmatched style, Mahira Khan continues to set trends both on-screen and off, cementing her status as one of Pakistan’s most beloved stars.