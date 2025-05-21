Pcb Announces Revised Schedule Of Bangladesh T20i Series

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the revised schedule for the highly anticipated three-match T20I series against Bangladesh. The series will take place at Lahore’s iconic Gaddafi Stadium from 28 May to 1 June 2025.

The action-packed series will kick off with the first T20I on Wednesday, 28 May, followed by the second fixture on Friday, 30 May. The third and final T20I is set to take place on Sunday, 1 June.

Bangladesh are scheduled to arrive in Lahore on 25 May, with training sessions planned for 26 and 27 May to ensure optimal preparation ahead of the series. All three matches will begin at 8pm local time.

The PCB looks forward to hosting Bangladesh and delivering an exciting series that promises high-quality cricket under lights at Gaddafi Stadium.

Earlier in the day, the selection committee has named a 16-member men’s squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, with Salman Ali Agha continuing as captain of the team.

The squad has been selected based on players’ performances in the ongoing HBL PSL X, which concludes on 25 May. This series also marks the first assignment for newly appointed head coach Mike Hesson.

Salman Ali Agha (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wicket-keeper) and Saim Ayub.