Top Trending Mobile Phones List Sees New Entries This Month: See the May 2025 Update

Android holds its global lead with 71.88percent market share, while Apple’s iOS held 27.65percent. Top devices in May 2025 Trending Phone List includes Xiaomi’s Redmi Turbo 4 Pro which moved up to charts, ending weeks-long dominance of Samsung’s Galaxy A56.

Redmi Turbo 4 Pro, which held fifth place last month, now surpassed several devices to claim the number one position, signaling a strong consumer response to Xiaomi’s latest release. Another standout is Nothing CMF Phone 2 Pro 5G, which made a debut entry straight to the second position, an impressive feat for a new release.

Samsung’s Galaxy A56, once the undisputed leader, slipped to third place while OnePlus 13T and Motorolla H60 come next to them.

Top Trending Phones 2025

Xiaomi Redmi Turbo 4 Pro Nothing CMF Phone 2 Pro 5G Samsung Galaxy A56 OnePlus 13T 5G Motorola H60 Pro Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Xiaomi Poco X7 Pro Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max Samsung Galaxy A36 Infinix Note 50 Pro+

The entry of three new models into the top ten — Nothing CMF Phone 2 Pro 5G, Samsung Galaxy A36, and Infinix Note 50 Pro+ — shows rapidly shifting market landscape, where innovation and competitive pricing are influencing user interest more than ever before.

With smartphone industry heating up and multiple brands vying for the spotlight, the coming weeks promise more surprises. Whether Samsung will reclaim its crown or new contenders continue to rise remains to be seen.