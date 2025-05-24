ISLAMABAD – Top American academic and security expert Professor Christine Fair delivered a scathing critique of India’s war hysteria, exposing Modi government’s delusional narratives pushed by Godi media amid unprecedented tensions with Pakistan.

In a recent tv appearance, Professor Chrsitine Fair said India failed to intimidate Pakistan despite repeated provocations, calling into question the effectiveness of New Delhi’s strategic posturing. “Deterrence is judged by behavior of the adversary you’re trying to restrain,” she said, adding that there is no evidence Pakistan has backed down or altered its stance. In fact, Pakistan remains resolute.”

She also called out India’s internal disinformation campaigns, blaming sections of the Indian media for spreading misleading narratives.

“India trapped itself in a dangerous situation with baseless claims. The media, particularly what I call the ‘incendiary media,’ has grossly misled masses,” she warned.

Refuting India’s narrative of dominance, Fair is of view that New Delhi has neither inflicted any strategic defeat on Pakistan nor managed to scare it. Pakistan hasn’t retreated, and it certainly hasn’t run.”

Commenting on recent escalation of military tensions, Professor Fair mentioned that the conflict intensified faster than India expected, warning that the media-driven public expectations in India may lead to unnecessary military adventurism. Her remarks arrive at time when India has reportedly suffered several strategic and tactical setbacks in recent stand-offs, while international analysts increasingly acknowledge Pakistan’s robust defensive posture.