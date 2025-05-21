Indian Media peddles conspiracies over Asim Munir’s promotion to Field Marshal

ISLAMABAD – Indian media set new record of disinformation and destroyed its credibility in the world with outlandish theories about Pak-India escalation and now Godi media accused Pak Army Chief of staging Pahalgam incident to get lifetime promotion.

In yet another episode of sensationalism post ceasefire, sections of Indian media have drawn widespread ridicule for floating hilarious theories after promotion of Chief of Army Staff, General Syed Asim Munir to rank of Field Marshal – the highest possible designation in Pakistan Army.

Pakistani federal cabinet officially approved the elevation last week, recognizing Munir’s decisive leadership during recent clashes with India. The promotion marks only the second time in the country’s history that an army officer has been awarded the prestigious five-star rank.

While the move was celebrated across Pakistan, Indian media outlets took a different turn. In a series of speculative and conspiratorial broadcasts, Indian networks accused General Munir of staging April 22 Pahalgam attack in Indian-occupied Kashmir to allegedly manufacture tensions and secure promotion.

The assertions were widely condemned in Pakistan and dismissed as falsehood designed to distract from internal Indian security failures.

Adding to the sensationalism, some Indian commentators alleged that General Munir “promoted himself” to the rank of Field Marshal in order to cling to power and dominate Pakistan’s military-political landscape—claims that were quickly debunked, as the promotion was constitutionally approved by Pakistan’s civilian leadership.

Pak top civil military leaders backed Asim Munir’s promotion to honorary rank, after the recent standoff, as Pakistan’s forces successfully shot down multiple Indian aircraft, including Rafale jets, a Su-30 fighter, and Israeli-made drones, restoring parity in regional military perception.

Social media users also criticized Indian media for continuing to blur the line between journalism and propaganda, particularly during sensitive cross-border developments.