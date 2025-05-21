Nearly one million new jobs in UAE: Here’s what you need to know

DUBAI – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is set to witness a job boom in ongoing year of 2025 as its amicable policies have boosted tourism sector and other economic activities.

The forecast has been made by the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) in its annual Economic Impact Report (EIR).

The report said the travel and tourism sector is expected to experience significant job growth compared to previous years, potentially adding over thousands of new positions this year alone as the UAE is now considered one of the world’s safest countries in terms of tourism and investment.

The UAE’s travel and tourism industry is forecast to support more than 925,000 jobs by the end of 2025, reports said.

The report reflects the UAE’s strong recovery and ambitious development plans, projecting international visitor spending to reach AED 228.5 billion in 2025—a 37% increase from the pre-pandemic peak in 2019.

Furthermore, the travel and tourism sector is expected to contribute AED 267.5 billion to the national economy in 2025, which would represent about 13% of the country’s GDP—a testament to the UAE’s growing status as a global tourism and investment hub.

