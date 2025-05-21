Are Pakistanis more United than ever after clashes with India? Check latest Survey here

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan, and India engaged in major military escalation after Pahalgam incident, starting a new era, and recent findings show a surge in national unity and confidence in both military and political leadership.

A recent survey conducted by Gallup Pakistan revealed overwhelming public support for Armed forces in the aftermath of Operation Bunyan un Marsoos, the country’s military response to recent Indian aggression. The stats show a considerable hike in national unity and confidence in both military and political leadership amid heightened regional tensions.

A survey titled “Public Opinion after India-Pakistan Ceasefire: Comprehensive Analysis” shows 97% of respondents rated the army’s performance during the conflict as either “good” or “very good” as most of the respondents reported more favorable opinion of the armed forces.

The data also suggests a strong sense of national victory, with 96 percent of respondents declaring Pakistan the winner in the recent confrontation between the two nuclear-armed neighbors. In addition, 73% expressed satisfaction with the government’s handling of the situation, especially in terms of diplomacy.

Political leadership across board also received notable public endorsement. PML-N was praised by 65pc of participants, while the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) were rated positively by 60pc and 58pc. 87% of those surveyed believed conflict was initiated by India, underscoring a prevailing national narrative surrounding the origins of the clash.

In regard to the recently agreed ceasefire, 91% of respondents supported the government’s decision to accept the truce. However, only 52% expressed confidence that India would continue to honor the agreement moving forward.