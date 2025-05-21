Islamabad’s 200million Theme Park to bring Cable Car, Ferris Wheel in major tourism boost

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s federal capital Islamabad, the bustling city nestled in the picturesque Margalla Hills, is set to get state of art Theme Park, which will offer exciting rides, attracting tourists to the metropolis.

Capital Development Authority (CDA) taken major step to enhance tourism and recreational infrastructure by approving consultancy services for three key projects: a theme park, a Ferris wheel, and a cable car system.

Consultants will be engaged to conduct feasibility studies and prepare detailed designs for these attractions. The consultancy contracts have been allocated budgets of Rs. 206 million for the theme park, Rs. 61.8 million for the Ferris wheel, and Rs. 197.76 million for the cable car project.

CDA officials highlighted city’s expanding population, which created a rising demand for quality entertainment and recreational facilities. As a prominent destination for both domestic and international tourists, Islamabad is poised for significant development in this sector.

The feasibility and design studies are expected to be completed within six months. The final decision on executing these projects will depend on the outcomes of these studies and subsequent approvals.