CPEC set to expand beyond Pakistan’s borders, including Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD – Trilateral Leaders China, Pakistan, and Afghanistan endorsed China–Pakistan Economic Corridor extension to Afghanistan to boost trade and development.

The tri-nation reaffirmed their commitment to cooperation as key strategy to enhance regional security and promote economic connectivity in an informal meeting in Beijing on Wednesday.

Pak Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan Ishaq Dar, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, and Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi discussed ways to deepen diplomatic engagement and improve communication among the three nations with focus on practical measures to increase trade, infrastructure development, and overall economic prosperity.

A highlight of huddle was agreement to strengthen cooperation under China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and to extend the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) into Afghanistan, aiming to foster greater regional integration.

The ministers also emphasized their shared dedication to combating terrorism and enhancing stability and development in the region.

Foreign Office of Pakistan announced that the 6th Trilateral Foreign Ministers’ Meeting will be held in Kabul soon, underscoring the ongoing commitment of the three countries to work together for peace and progress.