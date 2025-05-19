ISLAMABAD/BEIJING – Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar departed for China today in a diplomatic move seen as part of efforts to stabilise regional tensions.

Dar’s visit come after one of heaviest fighting between nuclear-armed Pakistan, and India in last 50 years, as major cities witness missile strikes. Throughout the crisis, China offered firm military and diplomatic backing to Islamabad, reaffirming its support for Pakistan’s territorial integrity.

The coutnry’s top diplomat visited Beijing at invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi where he will take part in detailed discussions on regional security, evolving situation, and strategic Sino-Pak ties.

In show of defense cooperation, Pakistan used Chinese J-10C fighter jets and PL-15 missiles to shoot down six Indian aircraft, including Rafale jets — marking the first real-world test of Chinese military platforms against Western systems. Defense analysts predict this successful combat use may boost Chinese arms exports globally.

Despite aggressive rhetoric from Indian political leaders, military sources indicate New Delhi is showing openness toward maintaining the current ceasefire arrangement.