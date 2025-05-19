Peshawar university teachers barred from romantic relationships with students

PESHAWAR – The Islamia College University, Peshawar, has issued a new code of conduct for other faculty members after the dismissal of an assistant professor over harassment allegations.

The administration has asked teachers to refrain from romantic or inappropriate relationships with students.

The code of conduct states that teachers must fulfill their responsibilities within academic and professional boundaries, and any kind of unethical or unprofessional activity will be unacceptable.

The administration said such incidents severely damage the institution’s reputation, adding that strict action will be taken against those who violate the code of conduct.

This step has been taken at a time when, just a day earlier, an assistant professor at Islamia College Peshawar was dismissed following harassment allegations by a female student.

Assistant Professor Dismissed

Last week, the assistance professor was dismissed from job after an action was taken against him after a student filed a formal complaint accusing him of harassment.

The university’s inquiry committee had conducted a thorough investigation into the matter. Based on the findings, the university syndicate confirmed the allegations and dismissed the assistant professor from job with immediate effect.