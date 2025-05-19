Which Countries can Pakistanis visit without Visa in 2025? Check Full List here

By News Desk
11:15 am | May 19, 2025
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani passport continues to remain among weakest one and you can still visit more than two dozen countries without getting Visa.

At least thirty countries across Asia, Africa, and Oceania are offering visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to Pakistani passport holders, easing international travel and encouraging tourism and cultural exchange.

Pakistanis can travel to Maldives, Nepal, Qatar, Dominica, Seychelles, Sri Lanka, Cambodia, Rwanda, and several Pacific island states like Vanuatu, Samoa, and Tuvalu. African countries like Guinea-Bissau, Burundi, and Comoros also feature prominently on the list.

The development enables Pakistani citizens to explore diverse regions without the hassle and cost of applying for a visa beforehand. This ease of access can enhance tourism, foster diplomatic ties, and offer international exposure to students and professionals.

However, travelers are advised to consult the latest travel advisories and verify entry conditions, including stay duration and travel purpose, before planning their visits. Entry requirements may vary depending on the country and are subject to change.

Visa on arrival

Country List
Bolivia
Burundi
Cambodia
Cape Verde
Comoros
Djibouti
Guinea-Bissau
Madagascar
Maldives
Nepal
Niue
Palau
Qatar
Samoa
Senegal
Seychelles
Sierra Leone
Timor-Leste
Tuvalu

Countries with e-Visa requirement

  1. Albania
  2. Antigua and Barbuda
  3. Australia
  4. Azerbaijan
  5. Bahamas
  6. Bahrain
  7. Benin
  8. Bhutan
  9. Botswana
  10. Burkina Faso
  11. Cameroon
  12. Colombia
  13. Congo (Dem. Rep.)
  14. Côte d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast)
  15. Ecuador
  16. El Salvador
  17. Equatorial Guinea
  18. Ethiopia
  19. Gabon
  20. Guinea
  21. Hong Kong
  22. Indonesia
  23. Iraq
  24. Kyrgyzstan
  25. Lesotho
  26. Malawi
  27. Malaysia
  28. Mauritania
  29. Moldova
  30. Mozambique
  31. Myanmar
  32. Namibia
  33. Nigeria
  34. Oman
  35. Saint Kitts and Nevis
  36. Sao Tome and Principe
  37. Singapore
  38. South Africa
  39. South Sudan
  40. St. Helena
  41. Suriname
  42. Syria
  43. Tajikistan
  44. Tanzania
  45. Togo
  46. Uganda
  47. United Arab Emirates
  48. Vietnam
  49. Zambia
  50. Zimbabwe

With international mobility gradually improving post-pandemic, these developments represent increased opportunities for Pakistani citizens, whether they seek travel or overseas employment.

