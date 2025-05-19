Which Countries can Pakistanis visit without Visa in 2025? Check Full List here

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani passport continues to remain among weakest one and you can still visit more than two dozen countries without getting Visa.

At least thirty countries across Asia, Africa, and Oceania are offering visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to Pakistani passport holders, easing international travel and encouraging tourism and cultural exchange.

Pakistanis can travel to Maldives, Nepal, Qatar, Dominica, Seychelles, Sri Lanka, Cambodia, Rwanda, and several Pacific island states like Vanuatu, Samoa, and Tuvalu. African countries like Guinea-Bissau, Burundi, and Comoros also feature prominently on the list.

The development enables Pakistani citizens to explore diverse regions without the hassle and cost of applying for a visa beforehand. This ease of access can enhance tourism, foster diplomatic ties, and offer international exposure to students and professionals.

However, travelers are advised to consult the latest travel advisories and verify entry conditions, including stay duration and travel purpose, before planning their visits. Entry requirements may vary depending on the country and are subject to change.

Visa on arrival

Country List Bolivia Burundi Cambodia Cape Verde Comoros Djibouti Guinea-Bissau Madagascar Maldives Nepal Niue Palau Qatar Samoa Senegal Seychelles Sierra Leone Timor-Leste Tuvalu

Countries with e-Visa requirement

Albania Antigua and Barbuda Australia Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Benin Bhutan Botswana Burkina Faso Cameroon Colombia Congo (Dem. Rep.) Côte d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast) Ecuador El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Ethiopia Gabon Guinea Hong Kong Indonesia Iraq Kyrgyzstan Lesotho Malawi Malaysia Mauritania Moldova Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nigeria Oman Saint Kitts and Nevis Sao Tome and Principe Singapore South Africa South Sudan St. Helena Suriname Syria Tajikistan Tanzania Togo Uganda United Arab Emirates Vietnam Zambia Zimbabwe

With international mobility gradually improving post-pandemic, these developments represent increased opportunities for Pakistani citizens, whether they seek travel or overseas employment.