Which Countries can Pakistanis visit without Visa in 2025? Check Full List here

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani passport continues to remain among weakest one and you can still visit more than two dozen countries without getting Visa.
At least thirty countries across Asia, Africa, and Oceania are offering visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to Pakistani passport holders, easing international travel and encouraging tourism and cultural exchange.
Pakistanis can travel to Maldives, Nepal, Qatar, Dominica, Seychelles, Sri Lanka, Cambodia, Rwanda, and several Pacific island states like Vanuatu, Samoa, and Tuvalu. African countries like Guinea-Bissau, Burundi, and Comoros also feature prominently on the list.
The development enables Pakistani citizens to explore diverse regions without the hassle and cost of applying for a visa beforehand. This ease of access can enhance tourism, foster diplomatic ties, and offer international exposure to students and professionals.
However, travelers are advised to consult the latest travel advisories and verify entry conditions, including stay duration and travel purpose, before planning their visits. Entry requirements may vary depending on the country and are subject to change.
Visa on arrival
|Country List
|Bolivia
|Burundi
|Cambodia
|Cape Verde
|Comoros
|Djibouti
|Guinea-Bissau
|Madagascar
|Maldives
|Nepal
|Niue
|Palau
|Qatar
|Samoa
|Senegal
|Seychelles
|Sierra Leone
|Timor-Leste
|Tuvalu
Countries with e-Visa requirement
- Albania
- Antigua and Barbuda
- Australia
- Azerbaijan
- Bahamas
- Bahrain
- Benin
- Bhutan
- Botswana
- Burkina Faso
- Cameroon
- Colombia
- Congo (Dem. Rep.)
- Côte d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast)
- Ecuador
- El Salvador
- Equatorial Guinea
- Ethiopia
- Gabon
- Guinea
- Hong Kong
- Indonesia
- Iraq
- Kyrgyzstan
- Lesotho
- Malawi
- Malaysia
- Mauritania
- Moldova
- Mozambique
- Myanmar
- Namibia
- Nigeria
- Oman
- Saint Kitts and Nevis
- Sao Tome and Principe
- Singapore
- South Africa
- South Sudan
- St. Helena
- Suriname
- Syria
- Tajikistan
- Tanzania
- Togo
- Uganda
- United Arab Emirates
- Vietnam
- Zambia
- Zimbabwe
With international mobility gradually improving post-pandemic, these developments represent increased opportunities for Pakistani citizens, whether they seek travel or overseas employment.
Bank statement requirement update for UAE visa from Pakistan