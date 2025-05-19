Weddings in Karachi just got more expensive after New Taxes; full details here

KARACHI – Residents of Karachi – the country’s financial capital – will bear brunt of additional taxes as Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) rolled out new taxation policy targeting wedding halls across the provincial capital.

The new move aims to regulate booming wedding industry and ensure adherence to local government regulations. Under the new system, wedding halls will be taxed based on the number of guests they host, with charges also applied to services such as beautification, live cooking, barbecues, and parking.

The stern move comes at request from Wedding Halls Association and will be implemented under the Sindh Local Government Act 2013 and its amended taxation rules.

Karachi Wedding Hall Taxes 2025

Number of Guests Tax Amount More than 500 guests 30,000 Up to 500 guests 20,000 Around 300 guests 10,000 Around 150 guests 5,000

Wedding halls located in the West, Central, and East districts will face the following tax rates:

Taxes for Korangi and Malir districts

Number of Guests Tax Amount More than 500 guests 25,000 Up to 500 guests 15,000 Around 300 guests 7,500 Around 150 guests 5,000

Officials said that additional factors such as available manpower, banquet halls, clubs, and ballrooms will also be considered during tax assessments.

This initiative is part of the KMC’s effort to streamline the wedding industry, promote transparency, and increase compliance with the local government’s legal framework. Wedding hall owners are expected to cooperate as the new tax policy takes effect.