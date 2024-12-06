FBR imposes withholding tax on wedding events

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has introduced a 10% withholding tax on wedding events, to be collected directly from the party booking the venue rather than the wedding hall owners. This decision comes after successful negotiations between FBR officials and representatives of the Wedding Hall Association.

According to Rana Raees, President of the Wedding Hall Association, individuals booking wedding halls will now be required to pay a 10% withholding tax in addition to the standard rental charges. He clarified that wedding hall owners bear no responsibility for the tax amount, which is to be paid separately by the booking parties as per FBR’s directives.

Rana Raees urged citizens hosting weddings to adhere to FBR’s policy regarding withholding tax and ensure compliance. He emphasized that the implementation of this tax is in line with FBR’s efforts to streamline revenue collection and increase fiscal transparency in the sector.

The agreement marks a significant step in formalizing tax collection from wedding venues, ensuring that revenue responsibilities are clearly delineated between service providers and consumers.