Government in talks with Starlink to enhance internet services

In an effort to resolve the persistent internet connectivity issues in the country, the Government of Pakistan has initiated discussions with Elon Musk’s Starlink to bring its satellite internet services to the region.

The development was disclosed by Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja during a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on IT and Telecommunication. The session, chaired by Senator Palwasha Khan, focused on challenges to Pakistan’s internet infrastructure and their impact on the country’s IT sector.

Minister Shaza Fatima informed committee members that negotiations are underway to enable Starlink to launch its services in Pakistan. She acknowledged the pressing need for a robust solution to meet the growing demands for reliable internet connectivity, particularly given the lack of investment in the IT sector over the past three years.

The minister emphasized the potential benefits of Starlink’s satellite technology, which could significantly enhance internet access in remote and underserved areas, bridging the digital divide and boosting the country’s IT capabilities.