Field Marshal Asim Munir receives special guard of honour

RAWALPINDI – A special guard of honour ceremony was held at Yadgar-e-Shuhada, General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi, in honour of Field Marshal Asim Munir.

On this solemn occasion, Field Marshal Asim Munir laid a floral wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada and offered Fateha to pay tribute to the martyrs of Pakistan, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The Field Marshal dedicated this honour to the entire nation, the armed forces of Pakistan, and in particular, to the martyrs and veterans of both civil and Armed Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies.

COAS expressed, “This honour is a tribute to the entire Pakistani nation and the valiant men and women of the Armed Forces of Pakistan, particularly the martyrs who stood like a ‘Wall of Steel’ against Indian unprovoked, cowardly and unlawful aggression against Pakistan.”

A day earlier, the government approved the promotion of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir to Field Marshal.

The federal cabinet meeting made key decisions, including the approval to promote General Syed Asim Munir (Nishan-e-Imtiaz Military) to the rank of Field Marshal.

The prime minister congratulated the entire nation on the remarkable success of Operation Bunyan Mursoos during the Battle for Truth, and for foiling the enemy’s aggressive ambitions.

According to the official statement, Pakistan recently faced one of the most difficult phases in its history when, on the night of May 6–7, 2025, India launched an unprovoked and unjustified war. Innocent civilians, including women and children, were targeted.

The statement condemned the enemy’s attempts to violate Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Army Chief General Asim Munir led the armed forces with exceptional bravery and determination, effectively coordinating the country’s war strategy and military efforts.

Due to his exemplary leadership, Pakistan achieved a historic victory in the Battle for Truth. In recognition of his courageous military command and bold defense of the nation’s sovereignty, the cabinet approved the Prime Minister’s proposal to promote him to Field Marshal. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also briefed President Asif Ali Zardari on the decision.