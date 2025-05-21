Women’s branded suit prices issue lands in National Assembly

ISLAMABAD – The issue of rising prices of women’s clothing across the country landed in the National Assembly on Wednesday when a lawmaker expressed concerns on it.

During the question hour in the assembly session, MNA Shagufta Jumani raised the matter, saying local textile manufacturers have increased their prices under the guise of brand names.

A ladies’ suit that used to cost Rs7,000-Rs8,000 is now being sold for Rs20,000. “Who will enforce checks and balances** on them?” she asked.

At this point, Parliamentary Secretary for Commerce Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti responded that the local and retail markets are not under government control.

He added that rising prices in the local market may be due to the increase in electricity and gas rates.