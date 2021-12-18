TTP top leader's close aide killed in Bajur IBO

RAWALPINDI – Security forces have killed a terrorist commander Ghafoor alias Jaleel during an intelligence based operation (IBO) in Bajur district, said the military’s media wing in a statement on Saturday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the terrorist was close acquaintance of Moulvi Faqir Muhammad, a key leader of the banned Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and was involved in many terrorist activities.

“During exchange of fire, one security official got injured,” read the statement.