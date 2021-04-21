Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor's workout video takes the Internet by storm
Web Desk
02:37 PM | 21 Apr, 2021
Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor's workout video takes the Internet by storm
Share

Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan may often be pitted opposite each other but the two stunning ladies have been constantly been proving haters wrong.

Recently, the gorgeous girls were spotted working out with each other and the fans can’t stop gushing over them.

While the duo has been vacationing for quite some days, the fitness enthusiastic pair refuse to compromise on their workout routines.

Sara took to her Instagram video and posted a video wherein she and Janhvi can be seen working out as Justin Bieber's Peaches plays in the backdrop, giving fitness goals.

Captioning the video with her signature rhyming style, Khan wrote: "Go with the flow, steady and slow, kick high- squat low. That's how you'll get the golden glow. For better instructions ask Namrata Purohit (Sara's fitness trainer) to show."

Namrata Purohit can be seen overlooking their session.

The Simba star has been busy shuttling between Gulmarg, Maldives, Goa and Mumbai recently while Kapoor checked into the island nation of Maldives earlier this month. 

WATCH – Sara Ali Khan swings into the weekend ... 03:56 PM | 22 Jan, 2021

Princess of Pataudi family, Sara Ali Khan is a hardcore fitness enthusiast. For the 25-year-old star, a strict fitness ...

More From This Category
Irrfan Khan’s son Babil wishes to work with ...
02:09 PM | 21 Apr, 2021
Syra Yousaf’s birthday bash photos go viral
06:02 PM | 20 Apr, 2021
Celebrity babies born in 2021
05:19 PM | 20 Apr, 2021
Ertugrul star Engin Altan flaunts his surfing ...
03:29 PM | 20 Apr, 2021
Umer Sharif’s birthday bash hosted by Nida and ...
02:55 PM | 20 Apr, 2021
How Queen Elizabeth is celebrating her 95th ...
02:34 PM | 20 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor's workout video takes the Internet by storm
02:37 PM | 21 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr