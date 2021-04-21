Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor's workout video takes the Internet by storm

Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan may often be pitted opposite each other but the two stunning ladies have been constantly been proving haters wrong.

Recently, the gorgeous girls were spotted working out with each other and the fans can’t stop gushing over them.

While the duo has been vacationing for quite some days, the fitness enthusiastic pair refuse to compromise on their workout routines.

Sara took to her Instagram video and posted a video wherein she and Janhvi can be seen working out as Justin Bieber's Peaches plays in the backdrop, giving fitness goals.

Captioning the video with her signature rhyming style, Khan wrote: "Go with the flow, steady and slow, kick high- squat low. That's how you'll get the golden glow. For better instructions ask Namrata Purohit (Sara's fitness trainer) to show."

Namrata Purohit can be seen overlooking their session.

The Simba star has been busy shuttling between Gulmarg, Maldives, Goa and Mumbai recently while Kapoor checked into the island nation of Maldives earlier this month.