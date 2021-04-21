'Joints for jabs': Activists distribute free marijuana to vaccinated New Yorkers
Web Desk
02:59 PM | 21 Apr, 2021
'Joints for jabs': Activists distribute free marijuana to vaccinated New Yorkers
Share

NEW YORK – Marijuana activists in the New York state are contributing in vaccination drive by offering free “joint for a jab.”

As the mass vaccination drives are taking place on across the United States including New York City, local residents who have been inoculated against the novel disease are getting freebie joints.

Activists, celebrating the recent legalization of recreational marijuana, handed out free joints in Manhattan to anyone with proof they had received at least one vaccine shot.

Michael O'Malley, the pro-pot activist, while speaking with International media said we are supporting the government effort to roll out mass vaccinations and this is the first time we can sit around and legally distribute people's joints.

Interestingly, the organizers chose April 20 as the giveaway date as a way to mark 4/20 - an annual day of celebration amongst the marijuana community.

Last month, lawmakers in New York have passed a bill to legalise adult use of marijuana and expunge the records of people previously convicted of possession, making it the 15th state in the United States to allow recreational use of the drug.

New York legalizes marijuana for recreational ... 08:16 PM | 31 Mar, 2021

NEW YORK – Lawmakers in New York have passed a bill to legalise adult use of marijuana and expunge the records of ...

More From This Category
Video of Humayun Saeed and Adnan Siddiqui singing ...
03:37 PM | 21 Apr, 2021
Afghan peace conference in Turkey postponed as ...
01:14 PM | 21 Apr, 2021
US jury finds ex-cop Derek Chauvin guilty of ...
03:15 AM | 21 Apr, 2021
Indian politicians using stray dogs to spread ...
12:49 AM | 21 Apr, 2021
India’s Rahul Gandhi tests positive for COVID-19
08:34 PM | 20 Apr, 2021
Syra Yousaf’s birthday bash photos go viral
06:02 PM | 20 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ali Haider all set to host show for NTV Houston
03:50 PM | 21 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr