First Lady Bushra Bibi believes that 'behind every successful man, there's his wife'

LAHORE – Prime Minister’s wife, Bushra Bibi, on Monday said ‘behind every successful man, there’s his wife’.

The first lady while speaking with a media reporter during a visit to Shelter house in Punjab capital mentioned her contribution to the life of Prime Minister Imran Khan. She said ‘behind every successful man, there’s his wife, right? Isn’t that right? Then?’

Bushra Bibi was accompanied by her close friend Farhat Shehzadi, also known as Farah Khan.

She also lauded the PTI government initiative that has given shelter to people sleeping under the open sky but clarified that it was not favor but their basic right. Serving humanity pleases both the Creator and the creatures, she added.

During the visit, the first lady also tasted the food there to check the quality, while asking the residents about the living conditions at the shelter home.

The shelter home residents expressed gratitude to the First Lady for taking a personal interest in resolving the problems. They told her that they earlier used to spend nights on sidewalks but “now sleep peacefully here and also get food”. “The shelter has a home-like atmosphere,” the Panahgah’s residents said, terming the effort as an exemplary one by the PTI government.