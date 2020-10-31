‘She is my soulmate’ – PM Imran expresses love for wife Bushra in recent interview
10:29 AM | 31 Oct, 2020
‘She is my soulmate’ – PM Imran expresses love for wife Bushra in recent interview
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan called his wife Bushra Bibi soulmate, companion while expressing his love for the spouse in an interview with a German magazine.

Speaking to Der Spiegel's Susanne Koelbl, the cricketer-turned-politician, who came into power in 2018 a few months after his third marriage with Bushra, also praised his wife for her wisdom.

Responding to a question, the prime minister said that he discussed everything even the issue he faced in the government with her wife.

He also termed the people fool who did not talk about everything with his wife.

Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi had tied the knot in February 2018 in a simple Nikkah ceremony held in Lahore. Around six month after the marriage, Imran Khan assumed the office prime minister.

