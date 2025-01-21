Another Pakistani university bans tight jeans, sleeveless dresses for students

KARACHI – University of Karachi imposed new dress code guidelines as students are no longer allowed to attend classes wearing indecent or casual clothes.

The public varsity in country’s largest city called for respectful and modest atmosphere on campus. A recent notification directed students to wear clean, modest clothing in line with academic environment. Those wearing see-through dresses, shorts, sleeveless or tight-fitting clothes, or shirts with inappropriate language or graphics will face action.

The recent measures are under KU’s efforts to maintain discipline among its large student body. The university with over 45,000 students emphasized that the code of conduct aimed at ensuring all students are aware of the expectations and contribute to a respectful academic environment.