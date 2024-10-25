Where has Bushra Bibi chosen to stay after her release from jail?

PESHAWAR – Following her release from Adiala Jail, Bushra Bibi, the wife of PTI founder Imran Khan, has opted for a residence that might come as a surprise to many: the Chief Minister’s Annex at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister’s House. This choice marks a distinct shift, as many expected her to return to Bani Gala.

Sources indicate that Bushra Bibi’s stay at the annex has been arranged with specific accommodations, including a private room and a dedicated staff. Additionally, a dinner was hosted in her honor upon her arrival. Senior PTI leaders have been seen visiting the Chief Minister’s House, and several prominent figures from the party have reportedly held strategic meetings with her during her stay.

Bushra Bibi’s release came following the Islamabad High Court’s recent decision to grant her bail in the Toshakhana case. She was released on Thursday after nine months in custody. Her choice of residence in Peshawar is notable, as it appears to reflect PTI’s evolving dynamics during a period of legal challenges and political transitions for the party.