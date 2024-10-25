Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Son murders mother with bricks over refusal to fund speaker repairs

GHAZIABAD –  A heart-wrenching incident in Ghaziabad, India, reveals that a 26-year-old son allegedly killed his mother with bricks after she refused to give him money to repair his music speakers.

According to Indian media, the victim, 55-year-old Sangeeta, worked at a factory and was the mother of two sons. Her younger son, Mohit, who occasionally worked as a DJ at events, reportedly needed 20,000 rupees to repair his speakers and attend the upcoming Navratri festival at a temple.

When Sangeeta denied Mohit the funds and even threatened to transfer her property solely to his elder brother, Mohit became enraged. Reports state that he and some friends planned the murder over drinks. The next day, Mohit picked up his mother from her factory, drove her to a secluded area on his motorcycle under the pretense of dropping her home, and allegedly killed her by repeatedly hitting her with bricks.

Local police, upon finding the body, promptly launched an investigation and have since arrested Mohit along with his accomplices.

