Israeli airstrike claims 38 lives, including 13 children from single family in Gaza

GAZA – In a tragic escalation of violence, Israeli forces have reportedly killed 38 people, including 13 children from a single family, in an airstrike on Gaza’s Khan Younis area, according to Gulf media sources.

Reports indicate that Israeli aircraft bombed a building in the al-Manara district, resulting in the building’s collapse and damaging nearby structures. The destruction claimed lives not only within the main building but also impacted neighboring residents, who were caught in the collapse and debris.

Further reports reveal that Israeli forces also targeted Kamal Adwan Hospital, one of the few operational medical facilities left in Gaza, entering the premises amid ongoing attacks.

Meanwhile, across the border in Lebanon, Israeli and Hezbollah forces continue to exchange attacks. An Israeli airstrike reportedly killed three journalists, while ten Israeli soldiers were killed and 24 injured in confrontations with Hezbollah forces.

These incidents mark a significant intensification of the conflict, with civilian casualties rising as attacks extend to densely populated areas and essential infrastructure.