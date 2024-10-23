Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Why is Iran constructing wall along its borders with Pakistan and Afghanistan?

TEHRAN – Iranian authorities started constructing wall along its eastern borders with Pakistan and Afghanistan in latest measures to curb fuel smuggling, food and drugs, and to combat illegal migration.

A report shared by TRT said the border wall will be 12-13 ft high and will stretch for 300 km along border. Tehran started working on new strategies aimed at addressing increasing threat of terrorism and ensuring stability in the region.

The decision comes amid rising concerns over cross-border dangers and ongoing regional instability. Iranian officials also underscored importance of this wall in protecting country’s sovereignty and curbing terrorist activities that may originate from Kabul.

Iranian government is working on this project as critical element of a broader security strategy, with government aims to minimize cross-border risks and safeguard its citizens. The wall is intended to act as a deterrent against the infiltration of terrorist groups and other illegal activities.

As construction progresses, Iranian authorities stressed that securing the border is a top priority, with expectations that the project will significantly enhance peace and security in the region.

Islamabad and Tehran are on good terms but two sides faced border tension in recent years. Iran launched attack that killed two children in Pakistan. In retaliation, Pakistan recalled its ambassador and barred Iran’s envoy from returning. Islamabad accused Iran of violating its airspace, while Iranian media claimed the missiles targeted bases of the Jaish al-Adl armed group.

Iran launches air attacks in Pakistan, leaving ties between two sides in tailspin

