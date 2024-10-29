Gold Rates touches Rs285,000 per Tola in Pakistan amid global hike

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan continue to climb in Pakistan, and the price per tola further inched up by Rs1600 per tola to hit Rs285,000.

The fresh hike stemmed from $16 increase in the international market, bringing the price of the yellow metal to $2,755 per ounce. As per tola price soared to Rs285,000 per tola, gold per 10 grams hovered at Rs 244,342. Gold moved up to record high in international market.

Items Old Price New Price Change Gold (24K – per tola) Rs 283,400 Rs 285,000 +Rs 1,600 Gold (24K – per 10g) Rs 242,970 Rs 244,342 +Rs 1,372

Meanwhile, local currency remained under pressure, depreciating slightly to Rs 277.68 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.

As the gold market remains volatile, traders and investors are closely monitoring these fluctuations and their potential impact on future pricing.