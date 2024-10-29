Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Gold Rates touches Rs285,000 per Tola in Pakistan amid global hike

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan continue to climb in Pakistan, and the price per tola further inched up by Rs1600 per tola to hit Rs285,000.

The fresh hike stemmed from $16 increase in the international market, bringing the price of the yellow metal to $2,755 per ounce. As per tola price soared to Rs285,000 per tola, gold per 10 grams hovered at Rs 244,342. Gold moved up to record high in international market.

Items Old  Price New Price Change
Gold (24K – per tola) Rs 283,400 Rs 285,000 +Rs 1,600
Gold (24K – per 10g) Rs 242,970 Rs 244,342 +Rs 1,372

Meanwhile, local currency remained under pressure, depreciating slightly to Rs 277.68 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.

As the gold market remains volatile, traders and investors are closely monitoring these fluctuations and their potential impact on future pricing.

Pakistani Rupee Exchange Rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal – 29 Oct 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 277.15 278.95
EUR Euro 297.4 300.15
GBP UK Pound Sterling 356.85 360.35
SAR Saudi Riyal 73.6 74.15
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.3 75.95
AUD Australian Dollar 183.75 184.94
BHD Bahrain Dinar 730.7 738.7
CAD Canadian Dollar 199.56 201.96
CNY China Yuan 38.88 39.28
DKK Danish Krone 39.82 40.22
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.36 35.71
INR Indian Rupee 3.34 3.45
JPY Japanese Yen 1.92 1.98
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 896.87 906.37
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 63.34 63.94
NZD New Zealand Dollar 165.23 167.23
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.98 25.28
OMR Omani Riyal 715.2 723.7
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.54 76.24
SGD Singapore Dollar 208.64 210.64
SEK Swedish Krona 25.82 26.12
CHF Swiss Franc 317.51 320.31
THB Thai Baht 8.18 8.33
 

