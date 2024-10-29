Policeman escorting polio team shot dead in Orakzai

KOHAT – A policeman was martyred in an area of Upper Orakzai in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan as terrorists attacked an anti-polio team amid ongoing vaccination drive.

A police officer confirmed that the incident took place in Dabori Badan area of Upper Orakzai where terrorists attacked an anti-polio team.

He said constable Sayyed Hameed martyred in the incident while another cop Muzammil sustained bullet injury in the attack. The injured cop was shifted to DHQ Hospital Orakzai by the police.

However, the Frontier Corps soldiers swiftly responded to the attack and eliminated three of the terrorists and arrested another in injured condition.

Large contingents of police and security forces reached the area soon after the incident and started a search operation in the area.

The bodies of the terrorists and injured were also shifted to hospital for identification and further legal action.