Punjab Police officials awarded death sentence over fake encounter

FAISALABAD – A court in Faisalabad city of Punjab has awarded death sentence to four officials of Punjab Police for staging a fake encounter wherein two citizens were killed six years ago.

Reports said Additional and Sessions Judge Sajida Akhtar announced the verdict and also imposed a fine of Rs1 million each.

Head Constable Asghar Ali, Constable Falak Sher, Constable Faisal Rehman, and Police Qaumi Razakar employee Waqas have been awarded the capital punishment over fake encounter that took place in Millat Town of Faisalabad in August 2018.

However, the court has acquitted ASI Javed Akhtar in the case after no evidence was found against him.

Two citizens named Arsalan Liaquat and Usman Munawwar were killed in the counter.

A case was registered against the police officials by a citizen named Sajid Mahmood over killing of the two boys.

The prosecution told the court that victims were riding a motorcycle and were on their way to Bagh Wali Pully near Millat Town when police officials killed them and later framed the incident as an encounter.