Naim Qassem appointed new Hezbollah chief after Hassan Nasrallah’s death

BEIRUT – Naim Qassem has been picked as new leader of Lebanon’s resistance movement Hezbollah after the assassination of Hassan Nasrallah in Israeli airstrikes.

Qassem was serving as deputy leader, and was responsible for future outcomes amid escalation. He got covered role after Hassan Nasrallah’s death who was martyred in September in an Israeli strike in Beirut.

Hassan and other top Hezbollah officials have lost their lives since Tel Aviv started air raids and ground operation in Lebanon.

More updates to follow…