LHC summons Lahore DC, SSP security on Aurat March petition

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday summoned Lahore Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rafia Haider and SSP Security Dost Muhammad on a petition filed by Aurat March organisers against the administration’s decision to deny them permission to stage a rally on Women’s Day.
Over the weekend, Lahore DC Rafia Haider denied the request of holding Aurat March, citing security threats and controversial banners, prompting strong reactions from organisers and human rights activists.
Amid the outrage, a petition was filed in the Lahore High Court against the order of the deputy commissioner (DC), as petitioners called the move a sheer violation of the fundamental rights guaranteed in the Constitution.
The LHC registrar had fixed the petition for hearing before Justice Muzammil Akhtar Shabbir today.
However, as the proceedings commenced, Justice Shabbir excused himself from hearing the case citing “personal reasons” and sent the petition to the LHC chief justice.
The case was later fixed for hearing in front of Justice Anwar Hussain.
Lahore Bar Association secretary Sabahat Rizvi and Advocate Asad Jamal appeared in court on behalf of the petitioner.
During the proceeding, Justice Hussain summoned DC Haider and SSP Muhammad to court on Tuesday (March 7).
KARACHI – After dwindling to historic low, the Pakistani rupee made a comeback on the first working day of the week and revived by Rs4.16 in the interbank market.
During the intra-day trading, the local currency recovered around 1.52 percent during the early hours and was quoted at 274.30, with a recovery of 4.16 against the greenback.
Last week, PKR faced huge blows amid IMF uncertainty and dropped around 6.63pc against the US dollar, settling at 278.46.
The rupee gained momentum as Pakistan received the first tranche of a $1.3 billion loan from China which help shore up depleting foreign exchange reserves.
Globally, the greenback made an uncertain start to the week as investors awaited testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell this week.
KARACHI – Gold witnessed a decline in its value in the domestic market as Pakistan rupee strengthened against the US dollar in interbank market on hopes of revival of the loan programme.
The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) data shows the price of gold (24 carats) decreased by Rs2,000 per tola and Rs1,715 per 10 grams to reach Rs198,000 and Rs169,753, respectively.
In the international market, the price of the precious metal dropped by $8 to reach $1,849.
The Pakistani rupee recovered 0.19% against the US dollar in the interbank market, settling at 277.92 as compared to yesterday’s Rs278.46.
