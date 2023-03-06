Search

LHC summons Lahore DC, SSP security on Aurat March petition

Web Desk 03:10 PM | 6 Mar, 2023
LHC summons Lahore DC, SSP security on Aurat March petition
LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday summoned Lahore Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rafia Haider and SSP Security Dost Muhammad on a petition filed by Aurat March organisers against the administration’s decision to deny them permission to stage a rally on Women’s Day.

Over the weekend, Lahore DC Rafia Haider denied the request of holding Aurat March, citing security threats and controversial banners, prompting strong reactions from organisers and human rights activists.

Amid the outrage, a petition was filed in the Lahore High Court against the order of the deputy commissioner (DC), as petitioners called the move a sheer violation of the fundamental rights guaranteed in the Constitution.

The LHC registrar had fixed the petition for hearing before Justice Muzammil Akhtar Shabbir today.

However, as the proceedings commenced, Justice Shabbir excused himself from hearing the case citing “personal reasons” and sent the petition to the LHC chief justice.

The case was later fixed for hearing in front of Justice Anwar Hussain.

Lahore Bar Association secretary Sabahat Rizvi and Advocate Asad Jamal appeared in court on behalf of the petitioner.

During the proceeding, Justice Hussain summoned DC Haider and SSP Muhammad to court on Tuesday (March 7).

