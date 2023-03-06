Search

Court trashes Imran Khan's plea seeking cessation of arrest warrants in Toshakhana case

6 Mar, 2023
Court trashes Imran Khan’s plea seeking cessation of arrest warrants in Toshakhana case
Source: Imran Khan (Instagram)

ISLAMABAD – A sessions court of Islamabad has rejected the petition filed by former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for the cancellation of a non-bailable arrest warrant issued against him in the Toshakhana criminal proceedings case.

Additional Session judge Zafar Iqbal announced the reserved verdict and directed the populist leader to show up in the proceeding tomorrow.

Earlier, the court reserved verdict on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's plea seeking cancellation of the arrest warrants in the Toshakhana case.

PTI chief, who is facing a flurry of cases, filed an application in a sessions court in the country’s federal capital seeking cancellation of a non-bailable arrest a day after he dodged arrest at his Lahore residence.

Imran’s legal team Qaisar Imam, Barrister Gohar, and Ali Bukhari filed the plea, arguing that the law restricted the issuance of arrest warrants to some extent if the plea had been filed as a private complaint.

Meanwhile, the former ruling party has also approached the Supreme Court of Pakistan highlighting security lapses in the PTI chief's recent appearance in Islamabad’s courts. It maintained that cases against the former premier were a plot to make him vulnerable to an attack, and urged for permission to allow the appearance via video link in courts.

