Ali Zafar and Iffat Omar get into a verbal spat on Twitter

As court continues to hear the defamation case filed by Pakistani singer and actor Ali Zafar against fellow singer Meesha Shafi, TV actress and host Iffat Omar has jumped into the controversy.
The row started when Zafar took to Twitter and wrote, "It has come to my knowledge that Ms @OmarIffat who was “found guilty” in the FIA’s report for smear against me and is on camera admitting harassing an older colleague, has been calling up publications not to post court proceedings and organisers not to hire me. Enough is enough."
"I have been quiet for almost 5 years for your uncalled for & uncivil behaviour, bullying & harassment tactics because I respect your husband & family but if you don’t stop, I will post all your videos you were confronted with in court along with other stuff that’s part of record.
"It seems like you have nothing better to do in life than to slander and bully people and talk utter non sense. But times have changed. Bullies will no longer be given any space to intimidate others specially journalists and cause such social negativity."
Omar was quick to respond as she wrote, "Will you stop lying ??? What bloody campaign against u? Who the hell you even are? Prove it in courts loser and yes enough is enough."
Zafar hit back at Omar and tweeted, "Don’t worry. Everyone who you’ve been calling to intimidate and bully will come in court to testify against you."
In response, Omar threw the challenge to Zafar, "Bring it on loser."
The spat didn't stop here as Zafar commented, "You should be ashamed of yourself of causing distress to the women in my family & my father; your fav teacher in PU, also a cancer survivor. Someone who protected u from harassment in Uni. If you had any decency you would come & meet him and ask him the truth of the matter."
Omar paid Zafar back in the same coin as she wrote, "And you should ask your father for calling me to get things fixed.. I also have witnesses."
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 25, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|266.7
|269.65
|Euro
|EUR
|275.9
|278.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|313.25
|316.38
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|71.5
|72.22
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|69.35
|70.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|184.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|693.87
|701.87
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|194
|196.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.28
|38.68
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|37.09
|37.49
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.45
|33.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.16
|3.27
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|850.18
|859.18
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.33
|59.94
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.68
|165.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.78
|26.08
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|677.48
|685.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.89
|72.59
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|194
|196
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.32
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|279.18
|281.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs193,300 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs165,730.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,110
|Karachi
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,110
|Islamabad
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,110
|Peshawar
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,110
|Quetta
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,110
|Sialkot
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,110
|Attock
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,110
|Gujranwala
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,110
|Jehlum
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,110
|Multan
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,110
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,110
|Gujrat
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,110
|Nawabshah
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,110
|Chakwal
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,110
|Hyderabad
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,110
|Nowshehra
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,110
|Sargodha
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,110
|Faisalabad
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,110
|Mirpur
|PKR 193,300
|PKR 2,110
