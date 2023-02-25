Search

Ali Zafar and Iffat Omar get into a verbal spat on Twitter

Web Desk 09:06 AM | 25 Feb, 2023
Ali Zafar and Iffat Omar get into a verbal spat on Twitter
Source: File photos

As court continues to hear the defamation case filed by Pakistani singer and actor Ali Zafar against fellow singer Meesha Shafi, TV actress and host Iffat Omar has jumped into the controversy.

The row started when Zafar took to Twitter and wrote, "It has come to my knowledge that Ms @OmarIffat who was “found guilty” in the FIA’s report for smear against me and is on camera admitting harassing an older colleague, has been calling up publications not to post court proceedings and organisers not to hire me. Enough is enough."

"I have been quiet for almost 5 years for your uncalled for & uncivil behaviour, bullying & harassment tactics because I respect your husband & family but if you don’t stop, I will post all your videos you were confronted with in court along with other stuff that’s part of record.

"It seems like you have nothing better to do in life than to slander and bully people and talk utter non sense. But times have changed. Bullies will no longer be given any space to intimidate others specially journalists and cause such social negativity."

Omar was quick to respond as she wrote, "Will you stop lying ??? What bloody campaign against u? Who the hell you even are? Prove it in courts loser and yes enough is enough."

Zafar hit back at Omar and tweeted, "Don’t worry. Everyone who you’ve been calling to intimidate and bully will come in court to testify against you."

In response, Omar threw the challenge to Zafar, "Bring it on loser."

The spat didn't stop here as Zafar commented, "You should be ashamed of yourself of causing distress to the women in my family & my father; your fav teacher in PU, also a cancer survivor. Someone who protected u from harassment in Uni. If you had any decency you would come & meet him and ask him the truth of the matter."

Omar paid Zafar back in the same coin as she wrote, "And you should ask your father for calling me to get things fixed.. I also have witnesses."

