Web Desk 02:32 PM | 9 Mar, 2023
'Army officer' hurls abuses, threats at traffic warden in Islamabad for stopping him during VVIP movement
ISLAMABAD – A clip of a man hurling threats at a traffic warden in Pakistani capital sent the internet into a frenzy, triggering strong reaction from social media users and activists who are done with elite capture.

The clip shows sight from a fuel station where a man sitting in a white saloon car gets furious after being restricted to drive on road due to a VIP movement – a regular routine in Pakistan where roads get blocked for the movement of ministers and state guests.

As the man is not allowed to take the road, he quickly loses his cool while the warden films him as he abuses the on-duty officer, threatening him with dire consequences. As another warden tried to calm down the furious man he scolds him too. "I am not Pyaray Bhai, my name is Major Umar, and I’m from Corps headquarters," he tells the other warden while coming out of his car.

"Keep your mouth shut, you third-class man," he yells and threatens to smash the cop’s face inside the police station. The traffic warden continues to film him while responding to his threats and verbal abuses without backing off.

A senior officer of Traffic police rushes to the site just before the video ends. It soon went viral, flooding the social media with satirical comments.

There is yet no information about the man in the video available.

