Quetta court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for Imran Khan in hate speech case

QUETTA – A court in Balochistan capital city on Thursday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for PTI Chairman Imran Khan in a case pertaining to inciting speech against state institutions.
The judicial magistrate has ordered the authorities concerned to produce the suspect before court after arresting him.
On Monday, the case was registered against the former prime minister at the Bijli Road police station on the complaint of a citizen named Abdul Khalil Kakar.
The complainant alleged that the PTI chairman levelled baseless allegations against institutions and attempted to incite public through provocative speech.
Earlier, an Islamabad court had issued arrest warrants for Imran Khan for avoiding hearings in the Toshakhana case. On Sunday, officers of the capital police arrived at the residence of the former premier in a bid to arrest him however he managed to evade the arrest.
Later, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspended the warrants and ordered the PTI chief to appear before the district and sessions court in the Toshakhana case on March 14.
Imran Khan was removed from power in April last year through a no-confidence vote and is facing dozens of cases involving charges of terrorism, corruption and others.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 9, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.2
|286
|Euro
|EUR
|295.5
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|331
|334
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.8
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.5
|184.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|734.02
|742.02
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202
|204.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.6
|40.04
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.16
|35.51
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|898.24
|907.24
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.58
|61.18
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.67
|172.67
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.19
|25.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|716.82
|724.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.84
|72.54
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|194.93
|196.93
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.09
|25.39
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|293.21
|295.71
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.87
|8.02
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs196,400 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs168,380.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,095
|Karachi
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,095
|Islamabad
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,095
|Peshawar
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,095
|Quetta
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,095
|Sialkot
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,095
|Attock
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,095
|Gujranwala
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,095
|Jehlum
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,095
|Multan
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,095
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,095
|Gujrat
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,095
|Nawabshah
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,095
|Chakwal
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,095
|Hyderabad
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,095
|Nowshehra
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,095
|Sargodha
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,095
|Faisalabad
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,095
|Mirpur
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,095
