Quetta court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for Imran Khan in hate speech case

03:50 PM | 9 Mar, 2023
Source: File Photo

QUETTA – A court in Balochistan capital city on Thursday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for PTI Chairman Imran Khan in a case pertaining to inciting speech against state institutions.

The judicial magistrate has ordered the authorities concerned to produce the suspect before court after arresting him.

On Monday, the case was registered against the former prime minister at the Bijli Road police station on the complaint of a citizen named Abdul Khalil Kakar.

The complainant alleged that the PTI chairman levelled baseless allegations against institutions and attempted to incite public through provocative speech.

Earlier, an Islamabad court had issued arrest warrants for Imran Khan for avoiding hearings in the Toshakhana case. On Sunday, officers of the capital police arrived at the residence of the former premier in a bid to arrest him however he managed to evade the arrest.

Later, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspended the warrants and ordered the PTI chief to appear before the district and sessions court in the Toshakhana case on March 14.

Imran Khan was removed from power in April last year through a no-confidence vote and is facing dozens of cases involving charges of terrorism, corruption and others.

