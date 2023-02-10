Sindh Rangers beat up man on Karachi road after hitting his motorbike (VIDEO)

The paramilitary force says the man in CCTV footage is a ‘drug dealer’
KARACHI – Sindh Rangers’ troops were spotted beating up a young citizen in broad daylight on a busy road of Sindh capital city.
A CCTV footage of the incident shows a vehicle of the Rangers speeding through an intersection when a silver-coloured vehicle takes a U-turn. As the driver of the Rangers’ vehicle slight takes it to the left, it hits a motorcyclist, who falls down on the road.
Instead of checking on the citizen, three personnel approach him and start beating him up as the victim seems to be in shock over the unexpected treatment.
رینجرز کے مطابق یہ شخص منشیات فروش تھا جس کا پیچھا کیا جارھا تھا۔— Danish Arain (@TheDanishsakhi) February 10, 2023
کراچی:میوہ شاہ قبرستان کے قریب منشیات بیچنے والا ملزم رینجرز سے بھاگنے کی کوشش میں ناکام۔ملزم دوران چیکنگ رینجرز اہلکار کوٹکر مار کر بھاگ رہا تھا۔#karachi #Rangers pic.twitter.com/EhCu4Abvi2
The video has sparked anger on social media where users said it was not the way to treat the citizens with some of the recalling the 2011 incident when a citizen named Sarfraz Shah was shot dead by the Rangers officials.
In a tweet, PTI leader Shahbaz Gill said as per initial reports the Rangers were chasing a snatcher. However, he criticised the treatment meted out to the man by the security official, saying: “It would have been better to take action against him as per the law instead of beating him publicly”.
کراچی واقعہ کے بارے ابھی تک کی اطلاعات یہ ہیں کہ ایک سنیچر کا پیچھا کیا جا رہا تھا۔ اور اس کو پکڑا گیا ہے۔ بہتر ہوتا اسے سرعام پیٹنے کی بجائے قانون کے مطابق اس پر کاروائی کی جاتی۔— Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) February 10, 2023
Meanwhile, reports in local media said the victim was a ‘drug peddler’ who was arrested by the Rangers officials after a chase.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 10, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 12:10 PM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|273
|276
|Euro
|EUR
|288.1
|291
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|326.07
|330
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.45
|75,01
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|71,45
|72.02
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.5
|186.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|734.58
|742.35
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.68
|41.08
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.92
|40.32
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.08
|35.43
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.16
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|900.32
|909.32
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.65
|65.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.63
|175.63
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.12
|27.42
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|715.53
|723.57
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|75.64
|76.34
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.03
|210.03
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.1
|26.4
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|298.06
|300.56
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – Gold broke its losing streak as per tola price in Pakistan surged by Rs3,300 per tola to reach Rs198,000 on Friday.
According to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold increased by Rs2,829 to settle at Rs169,753.
Yesterday, the South Asian country witnessed a decline of Rs3,300 per tola to close at Rs194,700.
In the international market, the commodity witnessed downward trend as its price fell by $17 to reach $1865 per ounce.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market surged by Rs30 per tola and Rs25.72 per 10 grams to reach at Rs2,160 and Rs1,851.85, respectively.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/10-Feb-2023/pakistani-rupee-depreciates-against-us-dollar
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.