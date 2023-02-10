Sindh Rangers beat up man on Karachi road after hitting his motorbike (VIDEO)

KARACHI – Sindh Rangers’ troops were spotted beating up a young citizen in broad daylight on a busy road of Sindh capital city.

A CCTV footage of the incident shows a vehicle of the Rangers speeding through an intersection when a silver-coloured vehicle takes a U-turn. As the driver of the Rangers’ vehicle slight takes it to the left, it hits a motorcyclist, who falls down on the road.

Instead of checking on the citizen, three personnel approach him and start beating him up as the victim seems to be in shock over the unexpected treatment.

رینجرز کے مطابق یہ شخص منشیات فروش تھا جس کا پیچھا کیا جارھا تھا۔

کراچی:میوہ شاہ قبرستان کے قریب منشیات بیچنے والا ملزم رینجرز سے بھاگنے کی کوشش میں ناکام۔ملزم دوران چیکنگ رینجرز اہلکار کوٹکر مار کر بھاگ رہا تھا۔#karachi #Rangers pic.twitter.com/EhCu4Abvi2 — Danish Arain (@TheDanishsakhi) February 10, 2023

The video has sparked anger on social media where users said it was not the way to treat the citizens with some of the recalling the 2011 incident when a citizen named Sarfraz Shah was shot dead by the Rangers officials.

In a tweet, PTI leader Shahbaz Gill said as per initial reports the Rangers were chasing a snatcher. However, he criticised the treatment meted out to the man by the security official, saying: “It would have been better to take action against him as per the law instead of beating him publicly”.

کراچی واقعہ کے بارے ابھی تک کی اطلاعات یہ ہیں کہ ایک سنیچر کا پیچھا کیا جا رہا تھا۔ اور اس کو پکڑا گیا ہے۔ بہتر ہوتا اسے سرعام پیٹنے کی بجائے قانون کے مطابق اس پر کاروائی کی جاتی۔ — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) February 10, 2023

Meanwhile, reports in local media said the victim was a ‘drug peddler’ who was arrested by the Rangers officials after a chase.