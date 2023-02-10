Search

PakistanVideosViral

Sindh Rangers beat up man on Karachi road after hitting his motorbike (VIDEO)

The paramilitary force says the man in CCTV footage is a ‘drug dealer’

Web Desk 07:00 PM | 10 Feb, 2023
Sindh Rangers beat up man on Karachi road after hitting his motorbike (VIDEO)
Source: A screengrab of Twitter video

KARACHI – Sindh Rangers’ troops were spotted beating up a young citizen in broad daylight on a busy road of Sindh capital city.

A CCTV footage of the incident shows a vehicle of the Rangers speeding through an intersection when a silver-coloured vehicle takes a U-turn. As the driver of the Rangers’ vehicle slight takes it to the left, it hits a motorcyclist, who falls down on the road.

Instead of checking on the citizen, three personnel approach him and start beating him up as the victim seems to be in shock over the unexpected treatment.

The video has sparked anger on social media where users said it was not the way to treat the citizens with some of the recalling the 2011 incident when a citizen named Sarfraz Shah was shot dead by the Rangers officials.

In a tweet, PTI leader Shahbaz Gill said as per initial reports the Rangers were chasing a snatcher. However, he criticised the treatment meted out to the man by the security official, saying: “It would have been better to take action against him as per the law instead of beating him publicly”.

Meanwhile, reports in local media said the victim was a ‘drug peddler’ who was arrested by the Rangers officials after a chase. 

Pak Army officers beat up the Motorways police

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Hassan Ali wins over internet for kissing Shadab Khan at his Walima reception

07:50 PM | 10 Feb, 2023

Pakistan kickstarts Maritime Exercise ‘AMAN-23’ in Karachi 

01:13 PM | 10 Feb, 2023

IMF issues statement after concluding 10-day talks with Pakistani officials 

10:03 AM | 10 Feb, 2023

Wahab Bugti opens up about his personal life

03:20 PM | 10 Feb, 2023

Shadab Khan looks dapper in first glimpse of his baarat ceremony

09:35 PM | 9 Feb, 2023

Kamran Shahid enters showbiz with his directorial debut of 'Huey Tum Ajnabi' (DP Exclusive)

05:31 PM | 9 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy unveils new art residency program for Pakistani ...

08:34 PM | 10 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – February 10, 2023

08:06 AM | 10 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 10, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 12:10 PM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 273 276
Euro EUR 288.1 291
UK Pound Sterling GBP 326.07 330
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.45 75,01
Saudi Riyal SAR 71,45 72.02
Australian Dollar AUD 184.5 186.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 734.58 742.35
Canadian Dollar CAD 206 208.2
China Yuan CNY 40.68 41.08
Danish Krone DKK 39.92 40.32
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.08 35.43
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.16
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 900.32 909.32
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.65 65.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.63 175.63
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.12 27.42
Omani Riyal OMR 715.53 723.57
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 75.64 76.34
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.03 210.03
Swedish Korona SEK 26.1 26.4
Swiss Franc CHF 298.06 300.56
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – Gold broke its losing streak as per tola price in Pakistan surged by Rs3,300 per tola to reach Rs198,000 on Friday.

According to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold increased by Rs2,829 to settle at Rs169,753.

Yesterday, the South Asian country witnessed a decline of Rs3,300 per tola to close at Rs194,700.

In the international market, the commodity witnessed downward trend as its price fell by $17 to reach $1865 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market surged by Rs30 per tola and Rs25.72 per 10 grams to reach at Rs2,160 and Rs1,851.85, respectively.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/10-Feb-2023/pakistani-rupee-depreciates-against-us-dollar

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Who is Hazim Bangwar, uber cool new assistant commissioner of Karachi’s North Nazimabad?

Profile: Who was Naveed Sadiq?

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Azam Khan: Who is the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: