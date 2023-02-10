Pakistan Literature Festival 2023 begins in Lahore

LAHORE – The highly anticipated Pakistan Literature Festival commenced at Alhamra, The Mall, today.

With over 50 sessions featuring a diverse array of entertainment, comedy, music, dance, book launches, and discussions led by some of Pakistan's foremost intellectuals and artists, this festival promises to delve into crucial topics such as literature, education, and the economy.

The festival will feature appearances by Mohsin Naqvi, the caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab, Syed Murad Ali Shah, the Chief Minister of Sindh, Aamir Mir, the Information and Culture Minister of Punjab, and Syed Sardar Shah, the Minister for Culture and Education in Sindh.

It was announced yesterday during a press conference, which was addressed by Aamir Mir, the Provincial Minister of Information and Culture, veteran artist Anwar Maqsood, Ahmad Shah, the President of Arts Council Pakistan, and Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi, the Executive Director of Alhamra.

During the conference, Aamir Mir stated that events like this are crucial in combating extremism in the country. Ahmad Shah added that culture and literature can serve as a unifying force for all units of a nation. "The Pakistan Literature Festival (PLF) will commence in Lahore and will also have programs in four cities in America - Houston, New York, Chicago, Dallas, and Toronto," he said.

On the opening day of the Festival, a host of distinguished personalities, including Mian Ijaz ul Hassan, Ata ul Haq Qasmi, Salima Hashmi, Mustansar Hussain Tarar, Kishwar Naheed, and Iftikhar Arif, will come together for an introductory session. The President of the Arts Council, Ahmed, will deliver a welcoming speech, followed by a thought-provoking discussion on "Civilizational Challenges of the 21st Century, Pakistan and Thoughts of Iqbal." This session will feature insightful contributions from Dr Nasira Javed Iqbal, Tahseen Firaqi, and Syed Nomanul Haq.

The musical night will showcase performances by famous singers such as Ali Zafar, Ali Azmat, Sain Zahoor, Saahir Ali Bagga, and Natasha Baig. The event will consist of sessions that delve into a range of literary topics.

On the second day of the carnival, there will be two insightful discussions on Urdu fiction. The first session, titled "What's New in Urdu Fiction?", will feature prominent writers who will delve into the latest developments in this genre.

In another session, "Ahmad Bashir Ka Kumba", actress Bushra Ansari will moderate a panel of talented writers, including Neelum Ahmad Bashir, Asma Abbas, Zara Noor Abbas, and Ahmed Abbas.

A special session "Lahore Pur Kamal" will feature Nayyar Ali Dada, Salima Hashmi, Yousuf Salahuddin, and Kamran Lashari. Another important discussion, "Mein Bhunna Dilli Dy Kangray," will be moderated by Dr Sughra Sadaf, and will feature renowned writer Mustansar Hussain Tarar, along with panellists Mushtaq Sufi, Prof. Zubair Ahmed, and Nain Sukh.

Famed journalist Hamid Mir will host a session for young people, where he will address their concerns. The day will conclude with a session between the well-known actor Shaan Shahid and Bee Gul.