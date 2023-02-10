Hassan Ali wins over internet for kissing Shadab Khan at his Walima reception

All-rounder Shadab Khan has announced his marriage to the daughter of Saqlain Mushtaq, the Pakistani team's incumbent head coach and veteran cricketer.
Today, Khan's wedding reception was a sight to behold - an event that sparkled with joy and happiness. The groom looked dapper in a classic suit and tie, surrounded by his cricketer friends, including Nasem Shah, Haris Rauf, Babar Azam, and Imam-ul-Haq.
A video of Pakistani fast bowler Hasan Ali kissing the groom has caused a stir on social media. In the viral video, Ali is seen embracing Khan in a hug before placing a kiss on the spinner's forehead. The crowd at the wedding ceremony erupted with laughter. It was clear that their joy was palpable and infectious, and the atmosphere of the event was brought to life by the moment.
Shadab Khan at his valima reception alongside Hasan Ali ????#Cricket #ShadabKhanpic.twitter.com/ZcTXBU3eDO— Cricket Pakistan (@cricketpakcompk) February 10, 2023
Celebrations are in full swing for Shadab who has tied the knot with Malika Saqlain. Yesterday, he also dropped the first glimpse of his baarat ceremony, leaving fans awestruck.
Videos and photos of the wedding have been widely shared online, and the newlyweds have received warm congratulations from fans and admirers. They have been wished a happy and blissful journey together.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 10, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 12:10 PM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|273
|276
|Euro
|EUR
|288.1
|291
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|326.07
|330
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.45
|75,01
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|71,45
|72.02
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.5
|186.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|734.58
|742.35
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.68
|41.08
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.92
|40.32
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.08
|35.43
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.16
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|900.32
|909.32
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.65
|65.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.63
|175.63
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.12
|27.42
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|715.53
|723.57
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|75.64
|76.34
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.03
|210.03
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.1
|26.4
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|298.06
|300.56
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – Gold broke its losing streak as per tola price in Pakistan surged by Rs3,300 per tola to reach Rs198,000 on Friday.
According to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold increased by Rs2,829 to settle at Rs169,753.
Yesterday, the South Asian country witnessed a decline of Rs3,300 per tola to close at Rs194,700.
In the international market, the commodity witnessed downward trend as its price fell by $17 to reach $1865 per ounce.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market surged by Rs30 per tola and Rs25.72 per 10 grams to reach at Rs2,160 and Rs1,851.85, respectively.
