Hassan Ali wins over internet for kissing Shadab Khan at his Walima reception

All-rounder Shadab Khan has announced his marriage to the daughter of Saqlain Mushtaq, the Pakistani team's incumbent head coach and veteran cricketer.

Today, Khan's wedding reception was a sight to behold - an event that sparkled with joy and happiness. The groom looked dapper in a classic suit and tie, surrounded by his cricketer friends, including Nasem Shah, Haris Rauf, Babar Azam, and Imam-ul-Haq.

A video of Pakistani fast bowler Hasan Ali kissing the groom has caused a stir on social media. In the viral video, Ali is seen embracing Khan in a hug before placing a kiss on the spinner's forehead. The crowd at the wedding ceremony erupted with laughter. It was clear that their joy was palpable and infectious, and the atmosphere of the event was brought to life by the moment.

Shadab Khan at his valima reception alongside Hasan Ali ????#Cricket #ShadabKhanpic.twitter.com/ZcTXBU3eDO — Cricket Pakistan (@cricketpakcompk) February 10, 2023

Celebrations are in full swing for Shadab who has tied the knot with Malika Saqlain. Yesterday, he also dropped the first glimpse of his baarat ceremony, leaving fans awestruck.

Videos and photos of the wedding have been widely shared online, and the newlyweds have received warm congratulations from fans and admirers. They have been wished a happy and blissful journey together.