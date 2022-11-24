Iqra Aziz celebrates her 25th birthday with family and friends in Dubai  

Pakistan talent powerhouse Yasir Hussain has set the bar high for all the husbands out there as he planned a while surprise birthday party for his wife Iqra Aziz.

Celebrating the Jhooti actor's 25th birthday, the couple's friends were also present including celebrity couple Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt. Here are some pictures from Iqra’s surprise birthday bash in Dubai.

'Happy 25th to me????

Thankyou to my husband who made it so special by planning all of this and raising the bar so high for me, for his bday????

To our dearest friends who were with us to make it more special❤️ To all my Fans who have given me immense love, you guys know who you are and I WILL ALWAYS BE GRATEFUL FOR YOU❣️????', captioned Ranjha Ranjha Kardi actor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IQRA AZIZ HUSSAIN???????? (@iiqraaziz)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yasir Hussain (@yasir.hussain131)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yasir Hussain (@yasir.hussain131)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Muneeb Butt (@muneeb_butt)

On the work front, Iqra Aziz was recently seen in Suno Chanda 2, Kasak, Jhooti, Raqeeb Se, and Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3 to name a few.