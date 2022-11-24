Here's all you need know about vivo Y series smartphones with exceptional battery life

In Pakistan, vivo, a leading global smartphone brand, has been providing consumers with several smartphones possessing unmatchable features and exceptional capabilities. One of the most distinguishing features of the smartphones produced by vivo is their powerful battery and fast-charging capabilities.

After all, smartphones have become an integral part of our day-to-day lives. We spend most of our time using it for work, infotainment, social networking, gaming, shopping, and the list goes on. Daily usage takes a lot of our screen time and consumes most of our phone’s battery. Thus, long battery life is a major feature for various consumers. Besides the excellent camera and imaging capabilities, vibrant display and quirky design, a powerful battery backup is more than just an added advantage.

vivo’s much-renowned Y Series is known to offer consumers a flagship experience at affordable prices. This Y Series experience comes with exceptional battery and fast charge features that enhance the performance and the user experience.

Long gone are the days of keeping the phone on charge while performing tasks. These Y Series smartphones with powerful batteries ensure that the phone runs smoothly all day long. Let's look at the products with exceptional batteries under the Y Series.

1. Y55

Y55 is the latest addition to the Y Series with a powerful processor and camera. Backed by the 44W FlashCharge and 5000mAh high-capacity battery with VEG (vivo Energy Guardian), the smartphone can charge quickly, make full use of the large battery capacity, and provide efficient energy management.

A Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor powers the smartphone, consumes low power, and delivers smooth and steady performance for applications and games.

Additionally, the device has 8GB+4GB Extended RAM, along with a 128GB ROM + 1TB Memory Expansion allowing the user to avoid lags and use more apps as they want. The device flaunts a 50MP HD Rear camera and a 16MP Front camera, that is apt for sharp photography and videography.

2. Y21T

Users looking for an affordable device with a strong battery, great design, and strong memory should consider the Y21T. vivo Y21T boasts a 5000mAh Battery that ensures users long hours for daily usage. With a quick 18W Fast Charge capacity, the device powers to deliver maximum hours without the need to charge.

The Y21T shows off a sophisticated 2.5D flat frame build that encases the device’s large battery. The device showcases 4GB RAM + 128 GB ROM that allows for the smooth functioning of the phone and for users to store large files permanently. Truly defining mobile photography with the 50MP main camera along with an 8MP front camera, vivo has brought a high-rate camera system to its Y series smartphone. Coupled with the Face Beauty algorithm, the front camera creates stunning selfies ensuring that users don’t have to go through the process of editing pictures.

3. Y15C

A stylish and powerful phone, the Y15C is a smartphone that enhances the user experience with its powerful battery life and power management. The 5000mAh (TYP) battery of vivo's Y15C provides extended battery life for everyday use.

One full charge can power up to 18.74 hours of HD movie streaming online or 7.89 hours of non-stop gaming. The Y15C can be used to charge other devices, such as a mobile power bank because it is designed to support 5V/1A Reverse Charging. The Y15C also features a 13 MP AI Dual Camera coupled with an f/2.2 large aperture.

Additionally, it comes with a 2MP Super Macro Camera on the back that offers a 4cm focus, which helps to discover minute details. The Y15C features a 6.51-inch Halo FullView™ Display with Eye Protection Mode allowing for a pleasant viewing experience. The phone has an excellent 3GB RAM with 32GB storage.

4. Y33T

The Y33T smartphone provides impressive performance along with a large battery and an outstanding camera. Taking a leap in ensuring a strong battery life, vivo’s Y33T uses a 5,000mAh Battery in addition to the 18W FastCharge that powers up the smartphone in no time, helping users make full use of the large battery capacity and enjoy efficient energy management.

Y33T boasts a 50MP rear camera and a 16MP front camera with features such as Super Night Selfie and Personalised Portrait Mode to maximize camera performance in every situation. Due to its Snapdragon 680 processor (6nm), the Y33T is a powerful performer that allows users to run more apps without experiencing system lags.

