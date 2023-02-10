Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy unveils new art residency program for Pakistani artists

Esteemed filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy continues to make waves in the art world, and she is now introducing a new program for artists in Pakistan and beyond.
Sharmeen recently unveiled an international art residency program called "Neela Asmaan", which aims to provide opportunities for both emerging and established artists in Pakistan.
The international art residency, a project by SOC Films, offers artists a chance to immerse themselves in a picturesque setting in the Shigar Valley of Gilgit-Baltistan and create works inspired by their surroundings. Open to writers, photographers, philosophers, architects, climate activists, visual artists, and design practitioners, this residency program provides a supportive and nurturing environment for artists to refocus and create original works.
Private bedrooms and shared studio spaces are included, along with a stipend of up to Rs 100,000 to cover travel expenses. To be considered for the residency, applicants must submit a statement of intent outlining their project vision. The residency period lasts from two to four weeks and each resident will be paired with a mentor for meaningful feedback and creative skill development.
"Neela Asmaan is a unique and exciting opportunity for artists to grow and create," said Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, founder of SOC Films. "We're eager to support the next generation of talented artists and bring this program to life."
The first cycle of Neela Asmaan will accept applications from February 15th to March 15th.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 10, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 12:10 PM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|273
|276
|Euro
|EUR
|288.1
|291
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|326.07
|330
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.45
|75,01
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|71,45
|72.02
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.5
|186.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|734.58
|742.35
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.68
|41.08
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.92
|40.32
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.08
|35.43
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.16
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|900.32
|909.32
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.65
|65.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.63
|175.63
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.12
|27.42
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|715.53
|723.57
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|75.64
|76.34
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.03
|210.03
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.1
|26.4
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|298.06
|300.56
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – Gold broke its losing streak as per tola price in Pakistan surged by Rs3,300 per tola to reach Rs198,000 on Friday.
According to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold increased by Rs2,829 to settle at Rs169,753.
Yesterday, the South Asian country witnessed a decline of Rs3,300 per tola to close at Rs194,700.
In the international market, the commodity witnessed downward trend as its price fell by $17 to reach $1865 per ounce.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market surged by Rs30 per tola and Rs25.72 per 10 grams to reach at Rs2,160 and Rs1,851.85, respectively.
