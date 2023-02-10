Search

Lifestyle

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy unveils new art residency program for Pakistani artists

Web Desk 08:34 PM | 10 Feb, 2023
Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy unveils new art residency program for Pakistani artists
Source: Instagram

Esteemed filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy continues to make waves in the art world, and she is now introducing a new program for artists in Pakistan and beyond.

Sharmeen recently unveiled an international art residency program called "Neela Asmaan", which aims to provide opportunities for both emerging and established artists in Pakistan. 

The international art residency, a project by SOC Films, offers artists a chance to immerse themselves in a picturesque setting in the Shigar Valley of Gilgit-Baltistan and create works inspired by their surroundings. Open to writers, photographers, philosophers, architects, climate activists, visual artists, and design practitioners, this residency program provides a supportive and nurturing environment for artists to refocus and create original works.

Private bedrooms and shared studio spaces are included, along with a stipend of up to Rs 100,000 to cover travel expenses. To be considered for the residency, applicants must submit a statement of intent outlining their project vision. The residency period lasts from two to four weeks and each resident will be paired with a mentor for meaningful feedback and creative skill development.

"Neela Asmaan is a unique and exciting opportunity for artists to grow and create," said Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, founder of SOC Films. "We're eager to support the next generation of talented artists and bring this program to life."

The first cycle of Neela Asmaan will accept applications from February 15th to March 15th.

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy announces Rs10m grant for Pakistani women filmmakers

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

Pakistani literary icon Amjad Islam Amjad passes away at 78 

12:24 PM | 10 Feb, 2023

Young Pakistani student writes to Chinese astronaut, receives reply

11:55 AM | 10 Feb, 2023

First Pakistani brand to be exhibited at London Fashion Week

11:25 AM | 10 Feb, 2023

Mathira sends pulses racing with new sizzling photos

02:20 PM | 10 Feb, 2023

'Barzakh' – Pakistani web series, starring Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed, all set for world premiere

02:21 PM | 9 Feb, 2023

Hania Aamir entertains fans with new viral video

05:50 PM | 8 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy unveils new art residency program for Pakistani ...

08:34 PM | 10 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – February 10, 2023

08:06 AM | 10 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 10, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 12:10 PM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 273 276
Euro EUR 288.1 291
UK Pound Sterling GBP 326.07 330
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.45 75,01
Saudi Riyal SAR 71,45 72.02
Australian Dollar AUD 184.5 186.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 734.58 742.35
Canadian Dollar CAD 206 208.2
China Yuan CNY 40.68 41.08
Danish Krone DKK 39.92 40.32
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.08 35.43
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.16
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 900.32 909.32
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.65 65.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.63 175.63
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.12 27.42
Omani Riyal OMR 715.53 723.57
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 75.64 76.34
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.03 210.03
Swedish Korona SEK 26.1 26.4
Swiss Franc CHF 298.06 300.56
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – Gold broke its losing streak as per tola price in Pakistan surged by Rs3,300 per tola to reach Rs198,000 on Friday.

According to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold increased by Rs2,829 to settle at Rs169,753.

Yesterday, the South Asian country witnessed a decline of Rs3,300 per tola to close at Rs194,700.

In the international market, the commodity witnessed downward trend as its price fell by $17 to reach $1865 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market surged by Rs30 per tola and Rs25.72 per 10 grams to reach at Rs2,160 and Rs1,851.85, respectively.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/10-Feb-2023/pakistani-rupee-depreciates-against-us-dollar

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Who is Hazim Bangwar, uber cool new assistant commissioner of Karachi’s North Nazimabad?

Profile: Who was Naveed Sadiq?

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Azam Khan: Who is the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: