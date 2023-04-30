Pakistani jail where inmates are earning millions!

KARACHI – The Karachi Central Jail administration, with the help of Al-Khidmat Foundation, has built a computer lab where inmates are taught computer courses.

Inmates are also taught how to paint and sketch within the prison; these works are then auctioned off and the proceeds are handed over to the creators.

An inmate claimed that over the course of nine years he has sold paintings worth Rs3 to Rs4 million, allowing him to earn from the jail and provide for his family.